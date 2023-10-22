Police are urgently searching for fugitive perpetrator Bretly Dorder following a fatal shooting in Rotterdam on Oct. 13 and a stabbing in Zutphen Friday night.

Dorder is suspected of being involved in the death of a 60-year-old after being found severely wounded with a gunshot wound. The building had also been on fire. At 2:30 a.m. witnesses reported to the police they heard a loud bang and suspected there was a fire. The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the small fire. Inside the house was the seriously injured man with a gunshot wound. The man was removed from the residence and resuscitated, but that was of no avail.

According to the police, the perpetrator also stabbed a 32-year-old man in Zutphen on the night of October 20 to 21. Before that, an argument allegedly broke out in the house in Van Hallstraat, during which Dorder stabbed the young man. The 32-year-old was able to flee and alert the police. The victim suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, Dorder is 24 years old and has no fixed address and/or residence. He has a strong build, is approximately 1.83 m tall, and is considered a firearm hazard.

The suspect is generally considered "extremely dangerous" by the police. People who encounter him are asked to call the police immediately. Furthermore, the police advise the public not to approach the suspect themselves.