A prisoner who escaped from a psychiatric facility was shot by police in Hulten on Thursday afternoon. Authorities claimed the man was armed with a gun when the officers fired multiple gunshots at him. His condition was not immediately released.

The suspect escaped from Landgoed Vrederust, a psychiatric institution in Halsteren, at around noon on Thursday. "The man was said to be a danger to himself and others," police said of the initial report of his escape. It also emerged that the man could be armed. It was not stated why the man was ordered to spend time in the psychiatric facility.

He was eventually spotted by police when he was driving a car about 25 kilometers east of the psychiatric facility near Etten-Leur. He led police on a lengthy chase "at high speeds" through the backroads and highways in the province of Noord-Brabant, according to authorities. "Many units participated in the chase, including a police helicopter," police stated.

The chase lasted for around 50 kilometers, with the suspect leading police from Etten-Leur to Breda, Bavel and Alphen before he doubled-back and returned to Hulten. The officers in the helicopter said they thought the suspect's vehicle sustained enough damage that it was no longer able to be driven.

"The crew saw the suspect get out with a firearm and run away," police claimed. When officers moved in to arrest him, the police fired multiple gunshots, with at least one striking the man. He was rushed to an area hospital under police guard.

The police use of force will be investigated by the Rijksrecherche. The independent organization operates under the Public Prosecution Service to investigate all cases where police use violence in the course of their duty.