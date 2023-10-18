Residents around Markenland in Etten-Leur received a threatening letter in their mailboxes instructing them to display the Russian flag on the first of each month and pay money into an account or face dire consequences. Don’t respond to this scam, the police warned locals.

The letter writers claimed to be from the Russian National Unit. They said they wrote the letter in response to reports that many Ukrainians live in the neighborhood and hang Ukrainian flags.

“Every first of the month, we will observe this neighborhood. If we do not see a Russian flag flying that day, these houses will be noted, and the consequences for you and your family will be dire in the future,” the letter states. “Think carefully about whether your support for Ukraine is worth it.”

Wijkagenten #EttenLeur waarschuwen voor dreigbrief om Russische vlag op te hangen. Er zijn reeds meerdere meldingen over deze brief bij ons binnengekomen. Ga niet in op de eisen en meld incidenten of verdachte situaties bij ons.https://t.co/o7TmuBTLw9#politie #dreigbrief pic.twitter.com/QWjtLIG28B — Politie Basisteam Weerijs (@POL_Weerijs) October 17, 2023

According to the writers, the Etten-Leur residents can avoid being made “an example” by showing their support for the Russian National Unit with a monthly amount paid into account details that will follow.

The police believe this is a scam and urged people not to transfer money if requested. The police are investigating and urged people who received the letter to come forward.