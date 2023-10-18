On Wednesday, Shell signed a long-term contract with Qatar Energy to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Netherlands. The deal involves 3.5 million tons of natural gas per year from 2026 for a period of 27 years, the Financieele Dagblad reported.

The gas will be extracted from two large gas fields near Qatar in which Shell has an interest. The gas will be liquefied in Qatar and then shipped to the Gate terminal in Rotterdam.

“This agreement reaffirms Qatar’s commitment to helping Europe meet energy demand and strengthening energy security with an energy source known for its superior economic and environmental qualities,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of Energy Affairs, when signing the deal with Shell CEO Wael Sawan in Doha.

With the Groningen gas field closed and Europe no longer receiving pipeline gas from Russia, other sources of LNG are becoming increasingly important to the Netherlands and other EU countries. Last month, NRC reported that then Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and his Ministry quashed criticism of the human rights situation in Qatar in the runup to the FIFA World Cup last year partly due to the gas the Emirates State could provide.

This is the second big LNG deal for Qatar this month. Last week, Qatar Energy signed a similar deal with France’s Total for the supply of gas to France.

The deal with Shell also comes at a politically sensitive time, given the current violent attacks in the Gaza Strip and Israel. According to NOS, the Hamas militant movement emerged from the globally operating Muslim Brotherhood, which is partly financed by Qatar. The leader of Hamas also lives in Qatar.