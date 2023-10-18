Hundreds of people took to the streets in Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and The Hague on Tuesday evening to protest against an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip that killed hundreds of Palestinians. Politicians in The Hague expressed widespread horror and disgust at the bombing. Israel and the Palestinian militant movement Hamas blame each other for firing the rocket.

In Rotterdam, about 50 to 100 people with Palestinian flags gathered at the central station. In Amsterdam, several hundred people gathered at the central station. In The Hague, several hundred people gathered at the Israeli embassy on Johan de Wittlaan. The protesters carried Palestinian flags and shouted slogans like “Israel murderer,” “Free Palestine,” and “Intifada.” They also set fire to an American flag.

The group at the embassy grew larger throughout the evening until the police asked people to leave at around 00:30 a.m. on Wednesday. More and more demonstrators responded, and by 00:50 a.m., almost everyone had left, according to an ANP reporter at the scene. There appear to have been no disturbances.

The Central Jewish Consultation said on X, formerly Twitter, that it found it “unacceptable” that a threatening situation could arise in The Hague, the city of peace and justice. The term “baby killer” can only apply to Hamas. Jewish slurs were heard on the streets of The Hague. “Where is the intervention of the municipality of The Hague?” CJO said.

Political response

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren spoke on X of “another pitch-black day.” She called it “crucial” that Palestinians get safe access to humanitarian aid and medical care.

Minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs) learned of the explosion “with great horror,” she said. “It is crucial that a quick and careful investigation is conducted into what exactly happened.”

Frans Timmermans, leader of GroenLinks-PvdA, called it “completely unacceptable that a hospital is attacked and innocent patients, children, doctors, and nurses become victims of this gross violation of international law.”

VVD parliamentarian Ruben Brekelmans wrote that he sympathized “with all the innocent victims.” He also said it was uncertain who fired the rocket. “Let us, therefore, be careful with conclusions.”

D66 leader Rob Jetten spoke of “terrible and disturbing reports about hundreds of innocent civilian victims at a hospital in Gaza. There are only losers in this violence. A ceasefire is urgently needed. Also for all necessary humanitarian aid.”

Sjoerd Sjoerdsman (D66) spoke of an “important call:” The conflict could escalate further to, for example, the West Bank or Jordan if a cease-fire is not reached quickly.

SP leader Lilian Marijnissen also called for a stop to the violence. “This cycle of violence must stop now!”

ChristenUnie leader Mirjam Bikker said she mourned so many innocent people. “We are awaiting further notice of responsibility.” Bikker concluded with the words, “pray for peace.”

Esther Ouwehand (PvdD) spoke of “horrible news from Gaza. It breaks your heart. There must be a ceasefire as soon as possible. The Cabinet must be unequivocally committed to this. This terrible violence against innocent civilians must stop.”