The Dutch government is investing an additional 10 million euros in humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, reports outgoing Minister of Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher. The money is provided through the United Nations and the Red Crescent, among others, the Minister said after a National Security Council meeting.

International aid organizations warn of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of people in the Palestinian territory have been displaced following an order from the Israeli government to evacuate. Over 2,670 people have now died in Gaza as a result of Israel’s retaliatory actions in response to the Hamas terrorist attack. Israel largely cut off water and electricity to the area.

The government is also “extremely concerned” about the humanitarian situation. The money is intended for “medicine, food, and water,” though the Minister acknowledges that getting aid to the right places in Gaza is challenging. She, therefore, continues to advocate a humanitarian corridor for aid supplies through Egypt.