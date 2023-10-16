Party leader Esther Ouwehand wants to look forward after the power struggle within the animal rights political party Partij van de Dieren (PvdD) and believes that a "resounding" victory in the elections is within reach. Reflecting on a "painful and challenging time," she expressed gratitude to the members who supported her during the campaign kickoff in Amersfoort on Sunday.

She stated that the members who backed her understood that it was not just about her, but about the future of their "wonderful party." Ouwehand said she feels the mission of the PvdD is "more urgent than ever." She also argued that solutions will not come from parties reminiscent of the VVD or the CDA. She accused them of merely focusing on "rearguard interests" and preserving their "own political body."

According to Ouwehand, governments led by the VVD and previously the CDA did not adequately address long-term challenges. "We see that issues ranging from the nature and climate crisis to livelihood, housing, and justice crises have all been made bigger by this sort of, I'd say, rearguard politics."

By "rearguard politics," Ouwehand said she means policies that "protected multinationals and made ordinary people who were already struggling pay the bill, gave polluters free rein and sidelined activists." In contrast, her party seeks to champion "the vulnerable, those who cannot defend themselves," referring to "animals, nature, and the environment."

Kijk vandaag live mee naar de speech van @estherouwehand op onze campagneaftrap in Amersfoort.



Er valt een wereld te herwinnen en samen met jou keren we het tij 🌊🌍



Mis het niet! 💚 https://t.co/nIR3VqpKT6#PartijvoordeDieren #PvdD #KeerHetTij #Verkiezingen2023 pic.twitter.com/Tnx4DEeQnv — Partij voor de Dieren (@PartijvdDieren) October 15, 2023

Ouwehand assures voters that with the PvdD, they will not have to choose between their ideals and wielding influence. "With us, you get both."

Towards the end of her speech, there was a hiccup with her cheat sheet, causing Ouwehand to momentarily lose track of her speech. She then accepted a loud applause from the attending members for her "not entirely perfect speech."

In mid-September, the simmering conflict between the party leader and the then-board escalated when the board decided not to endorse her as the lead candidate for the election. She was accused of breaching integrity. This sparked an intense power struggle that ended in Ouwehand's favor, as the board eventually stepped down.

Ouwehand temporarily resigned pending an investigation into nine reports filed against her. At the beginning of October, the new board determined that Ouwehand was not guilty of any integrity violations, meaning she could return as party leader.