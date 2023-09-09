The board of the Party for the Animals decided on Saturday to no longer nominate Esther Ouwehand as party leader. This decision was made after "several" reports of possible integrity violations were received, according to party chairman Ruud van der Velden.

An ad hoc external integrity committee was set up to conduct an independent investigation. However, the chairman would not comment on the nature and number of the reports, but said they contained "pretty clear information." He acknowledged that the decision could have a significant impact in the run-up to the elections.

A report of a possible integrity violation was received in August, the chairman said. The matter was reported to the party's integrity commissioner. As a result, the party board eventually decided on Saturday not to nominate Ouwehand for the list leader position. According to them, it would not be “honorable" to nominate her after the reports. "It simply can't be done," he said.

Party leader Ouwehand, however, was not available for comment. MP Christine Teunissen, who was asked for a response, appeared unaware of the decision. "I don't know anything,” she said. The party's head of information officer was also unaware of the decision.

"The party board regrets having to make this decision. The candidates committee will elect a new list leader next week," it was stated in a press release from the board.

The party's youth organization, PINK!, was shocked about the party board announcement. "We do not recognize the accusation that is being made. This is at the expense of our party leader and party. We support Esther 100% and want the board to resign as quickly as possible," the youth organization told RTL Nieuws.

Esther Ouwehand, born in Katwijk, is known as a thorough administrator and good debater. She has been in the Tweede Kamer since 2006 and took over the party leadership as well as parliamentary group leadership from founding member Marianne Thieme in 2019.

Last year, Ouwehand was at home for weeks with burnout symptoms but returned to the Tweede Kamer in February. In the meantime, Teunissen took over the leadership of the faction. In 2015 and 2016, Ouwehand had also been out of action for 11 months due to burnout.

In July, Ouwehand announced she wanted to become list leader again. The party leadership supported this at the time. "Esther has shown that she can convincingly stage the ideas of the Party for the Animals," party chairman Van der Velden said at the time.

The Party for the Animals has six seats in the Tweede Kamer and has been on a winning streak in the polls for some time. This week, the party presented its draft election program. Core themes in it remain animal rights, nature, the environment, as well as the climate crisis. The party will hold an election congress on September 24.