More than 1 in 4 Dutch people claim to believe in extraterrestrial life, according to a survey conducted by the international parking app EasyPark. 1 in 10 claim to have seen a UFO.

The survey, which polled 1,000 Dutch citizens, found that more than 27 percent believe in extraterrestrial life. Another quarter remains uncertain, while 47 percent do not believe in the existence of life beyond Earth.

1 in 10 Dutch citizens claim to have witnessed a UFO. An almost equal proportion are uncertain whether what they saw in the sky was a UFO or something else. 8 out of 10 report never having spotted a UFO. Furthermore, nearly 7 in 10 believe we currently lack the right technology to establish contact with extraterrestrial beings.

For those eager to witness a UFO, the science magazine Quest suggests that Soesterberg in the province of Utrecht is the prime location. The magazine, after gathering all UFO reports in the Netherlands from 2011 to 2020, identified Soesterberg as the top spot. Notably, the town was once home to a military airbase.