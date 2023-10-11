A proposal to criminalize gay conversion therapy in The Netherlands was submitted to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, on Coming Out Day on Wednesday. The parliamentarians can now discuss and vote on the proposed ban, the initiators - D66, VVD, PvdA, GroenLinks, SP, and PvdD - announced.

The bill makes offering and performing actions aimed at changing someone’s sexual orientation and gender identity a punishable offense that carries a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to 22,500 euros.

Conversion therapy still happens in the Netherlands. Victims are subjected to repeated prayer sessions or sent to camps to “cure” their sexual orientation or gender identity. That must end, said the political parties which, thanks to the VVD’s participation, cover the left- and right wings of the political spectrum.

“In the Netherlands, everyone should be able to be themselves. These types of therapies have no place in our free country,” D66 parliamentarian Jeanet van der Laan said. Conversion therapy is extremely damaging to victims. “People walk around with trauma all their lives.”

“Young people are damaged by these medieval practices. It is bizarre that this is still happening in 2023,” VVD parliamentarian Hatte van der Woude said. “That is why we wrote this law. Because love never needs to be cured.”

The D66 and VVD wrote the bill with contributions from the PvdA, GroenLinks, SP, and PvdD. Researchers previously pointed out that the ban would be hard to enforce but would have great symbolic value to the LGBTQIA+ community and victims of conversion therapy.

In January, the Council of State criticized the parties’ plans, saying that a total ban on conversion therapy is contrary to the fundamental rights of those involved. It also raised concerns about enforcement.

The proposal submitted to parliament on Wednesday incorporated the Council of State’s advice, a spokesperson for the D66 told ANP.

The bill currently has a majority support in the Tweede Kamer. But whether that will be the case when the MPs vote on the law depends on what happens in the parliamentary elections on November 22. The D66 spokesperson expects the bill will only be discussed in the new Tweede Kamer.