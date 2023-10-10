The Eerste Kamer, the upper house of the Dutch parliament, voted on Tuesday in favor of the introduction of a binding corrective referendum. Out of the senators present, 45 voted in favor and 22 against the bill proposed by SP.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, already voted in favor of the bill in February. However, the Senate's vote on Tuesday does not guarantee the implementation of the referendum. Because it involves a constitutional amendment, a two-thirds majority is required in both Chambers.

Whether this majority exists in both Chambers will be determined after the Tweede Kamer elections on November 22. After these elections, both Chambers will have to vote on it again.

In a binding corrective referendum, voters have the power to reject laws that have already been passed. Four previous bills proposing such a referendum have failed, the most recent one being in July 2022. Between 1996 and 2017, three others had also been turned down.

On Tuesday, both left-wing and right-wing parties voted in favor. With the added support from the BBB, which, with sixteen seats, is the largest in the Senate, there was already a significant majority. However, the two-thirds majority, which will be required for the next Senate vote, was not achieved, potentially due to not all 75 senators being present.

In the Tweede Kamer, the proposal seems to stand a good chance. Polls indicate that parties in favor of introducing the referendum are doing well. With just over six weeks left until the elections, it remains uncertain how the electorate will shift.