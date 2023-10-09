The Netherlands is risking a massive fine from Europe over its continuously delayed introduction of fast 5G internet, outgoing Minister Micky Adriaansens of Economic Affairs told De Telegraaf. “It is painful that the Netherlands will soon be the last European country to auction 5G frequencies,” the Minister said.

The government has been trying for years to organize the auction of the 5G network, which will make super-fast internet available to all Netherlands consumers and companies. Currently, the Dutch mobile networks only offer 4G or a slow version of 5G.

“We should actually have auctioned the 5G frequencies on 1 January 2021,” Adriaansens said. But procedures and lawsuits have caused delay after delay. Large companies like Schiphol and the port of Rotterdam, which already use 5G frequencies, disagree with the space they’ll get in the new 5G network. And there is legal wrangling about satellite dishes in Friesland, responsible for emergency signals in aviation and shipping, which also already use 5G frequencies.

The European Commission hasn’t initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Netherlands on this matter yet, but it could happen at any time, Adriaansens said. “We are already in default,” she said. The Netherlands is risking a fine of millions of euros. “Of course, I take that into account.”

According to Adriaanens, the 5G network will not only provide fast internet to consumers. “It is mainly about solutions to major social problems. For example, to provide care remotely. The pressure on healthcare is enormous. And that requires innovation, which is only possible with fast internet. We now have too many disruptions, we can’t get it done.”

On Wednesday, the court will handle a case filed by several parties against Adriaansens’ plan to auction the 5G frequencies. If the court rules in the Minister’s favor, the auction can happen next spring at the earliest. The 5G frequencies are expected to generate at least 176 million euros for the treasury.