Max Verstappen has added the Grand Prix of Qatar to his name as a freshly crowned three-time world champion. It was his fourteenth victory of the season.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished second behind Verstappen; Piastri also won the sprint race on Saturday, where Verstappen won his world title. His teammate Lando Norris finished in third.

Verstappen finished second in the sprint race on Saturday, which won him his title. He started this race from pole position. Carlos Sainz did not start after a leak in his Ferrari.

The tire strategies were limited by new regulations decided by the governing body, the FIA, and the tire supplier Pirelli. After an inspection on Friday after the training, small tears were found in the tires. The FIA set a limit of a maximum of eighteen laps before a change of tires. Due to this, it was busy in the pitstops as every driver had to go in at least three times in the 57-lap race.

Verstappen had a perfect start. Lewis Hamilton crashed behind him on the first lap, driving his Mercedes into his teammate George Russell. Russell was able to continue.

Verstappen made his first pitstop after seventeen laps. He came out behind Alex Albon (Williams), but he still had to make his pitstop. The Limburger was comfortably in the lead again after 19 laps.

The situation behind Verstappen was chaotic due to the amount of pitstops. The number 2 behind the Dutchman changed constantly. But the McLarens of Norris and Piastri were also fast, and Russell recovered well.

All the drivers were struggling with the heat, but Logan Sergeant was forced to quit due to it. He felt unwell in his Williams. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez, the number two on the world championship leaderboard, had an unfortunate race with two-time penalties. Verstappen even lapped the Mexican near the end of the race. Perez finished ninth.

Verstappen has 433 points after this victory. Last season, he set a record with 454 points. There are five races left this season.