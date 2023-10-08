Politicians on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba doubt there is enough political will in the Netherlands to fight poverty on those islands. A commission of inquiry recommended on Friday that the minimum wage and social benefits be increased on the Caribbean islands. "First see, then believe," is the initial reaction of council member Clyde van Putten of the ruling PLP party on St. Eustatius.

On Budget Day, the government announced that it will spend an additional 30 million euros in 2024 to reduce poverty on the islands. From 2025, this will be 32 million euros. The investigative committee said that the calculation models are lacking to determine whether this is enough to implement its recommendations. This must be addressed, said chairman Glenn Thodé, but should not become a reason to wait before taking measures.



"Everything is imported on small islands like Saba," said Saba representative Bruce Zagers. "The costs of food and doing business cannot be compared to those in the Netherlands." The costs are increased further by, for example, import taxes.

The social services association Divosa makes a similar plea to the VNG. "All residents of Dutch municipalities have the right to a dignified existence," the interest group wrote. "It cannot be the case that overseas territories receive different treatment."

The report by the Caribbean Minimum Social Committee shows that many residents of the islands work hard but still can't make ends meet. About 11,000 people there live below the poverty line, or one in three residents. Starting in 2025, the government will provide an additional 32 million euros to fight poverty on the islands, and in 2024 it will be 30 million euros. It is unclear whether this will be enough to follow the committee's recommendations. Outgoing Minister Carola Schouten (Poverty Policy) promised to look into this quickly.

Van Putten points out that several reports over the past 13 years have reached similar conclusions. "Despite these reports, there has never been the political will in the Netherlands to actually do something about poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands. I am also not convinced that there is such a willingness now."



According to the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG), the Dutch government should take measures before the summer of 2024 to tackle the poverty on the islands. Not only should revenues increase, says the association, but costs should also be reduced. Food, healthcare, energy, and drinking water are major costs for many islanders.

Clark Abraham, a council member of Bonaire, agrees. "On Bonaire, 40 percent of the population has been living below the poverty line for years. There is now a third report on this and the question is: When will action be taken?" He finds it ironic that people call for action "immediately" when research shows that a much smaller portion of the Dutch population lives in poverty. The councilor believes that the minimum wage, old-age pension, and underemployment benefits should be increased. He hopes that this issue will be on the political agenda in the Netherlands, despite the elections.

However, Saba Commissioner Bruce Zagers is more positive. "There is real momentum now to get something done, and there is also money available." He says the current administration is also aware of the issues. "We don't know what the outcome of the November elections will mean for the islands," he said.



