Three 15-year-old boys on fat bikes and an e-bike were arrested in Bloemendaal on Saturday night. The police are investigating whether they have anything to do with several incidents in the Bloemendaal, Haarlem, and Velsen area in which youths on these bikes intimidated and robbed people. It involves several dozen youths.

3 15-jarige jongens op fat- en e-bike aangehouden voor straatroof #Bloemendaal: https://t.co/u99dnQnfGK — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) October 8, 2023

The suspects are 15-year-old boys from Bentveld, Haarlem, and Santpoort-Zuid, the police reported on Sunday. They are in custody and under arrest, meaning they are only allowed to speak with their lawyer. Their bicycles have been confiscated.

On Saturday night, a witness in Bloemendaal spoke to police officers because he had seen a group of boys talking about "getting someone." The police stated that further down Brederodelaan Street, officers saw three boys standing around another 15-year-old boy who had been beaten. According to the police, the victim stated that he was clutched by the three boys on bicycles and forced to hand over his cigarettes and phone. When he refused, he was allegedly beaten.

According to the police, the young victim has filed a report and has been offered victim assistance.

Police are urging people who have been victims of such incidents to report to the police.