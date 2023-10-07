Israel has the "full right" to defend itself against the "unprecedented attack" by the Palestinian group Hamas, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his Israeli colleague Benjamin Netanyahu in a conversation about the attack by the terrorist organization. "I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence," Rutte wrote on X.





Just spoke with Prime Minister @netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 7, 2023

Overall, politicians in The Hague were shocked and condemned the Hamas' attack on Israel. The terrorist organization itself speaks of a military operation on Israel carried out on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

At least 22 people were killed in Israel in Saturday's Palestinian attacks, the Israeli news site N12 reported. Israeli media also wrote that more than 200 people have been injured. Palestinian authorities also report casualties from Israeli forces' attacks.

Rutte expressed horror at the images of "innocent civilians being attacked by terrorists." "This violence must stop," the outgoing prime minister wrote on X.

Appalling images from Israel. Terror organisation Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel. Innocent civilians are being attacked by terrorists. This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 7, 2023

The Netherlands condemns the attack, Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said. "This must stop immediately," the minister said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The Netherlands condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks on #Israel from Gaza. This must stop immediately. Israel has the right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation. — Hanke Bruins Slot (@HankeBruinsSlot) October 7, 2023

VVD chairwoman Dilan Yesilgöz called the images on social media "heartbreaking." "Hamas terrorists brutally attack civilians. What a horror." Israel has the right to defend itself against this, she said. According to her party colleague Ruben Brekelmans, this is an "unacceptable wave of terror." "Israel has the right to defend itself against it," the MP said.

De beelden uit Israel zijn hartverscheurend. Hamas terroristen die bruut burgers aanvallen. Wat een verschrikking. https://t.co/cZNeYSHMw6 — Dilan Yesilgöz - Zegerius (@DilanYesilgoz) October 7, 2023

Also, D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma is horrified by the images, calling the terror "heinous." He fears a major counter-reaction from Israel and a "war like we have never seen before." "It seems that the Israeli forces are surprised by the scale of these attacks by Hamas," the MP posted on X.

"Thousands of rockets and deadly violence by Hamas terrorists," wrote ChristenUnie leader Mirjam Bikker. "Terrible threatening messages from Israel. We stand fully with Israel in this fight against terror. And pray for strength and peace." CDA party leader Henri Bontenbal tweeted, "Very disturbing news from Israel. Terrible images. What a cowardly attack on a Jewish holiday."

On Saturday morning, Israel was hit by "dozens of rockets" fired from the Gaza Strip at Tel Aviv. According to Israeli officials, a woman was killed. The Israeli military reported that "several terrorists" were also infiltrated during the attacks. Residents of Israel in the Gaza Strip area have been urged to stay at home as a precaution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war after the military operation launched by Palestinian Hamas on Saturday. “We are at war and we will win,” he said in a recorded statement.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: Citizens of Israel - we are at war. pic.twitter.com/sfoFd5W2Ld — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

According to Netanyahu, Hamas will regret Saturday's actions. “Our enemy will pay a price the likes of which has never been seen.” Hamas itself also speaks of war "against the occupiers". “We want the international community to stop the atrocities in Gaza, against the Palestinian people and against holy sites such as al-Aqsa,” the holy mosque in East Jerusalem that was stormed by Israelis this week.

The Israeli armed forces said that fighting continues in several places against Palestinian "terrorists" who have invaded Israeli territory. A local driver was killed. A woman previously died as a result of rocket fire by the Palestinians. Palestinian health authorities also reported one death.

Many European countries and the United States have spoken out against the violence and support Israel's right to defend itself. Egypt warns both parties of the "major consequences" that the escalation has for the population.