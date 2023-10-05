The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested six men at Schiphol Airport on Tuesday evening for causing problems on a flight from Poland. One resisted arrest, the Marechaussee said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Marechaussee didn’t say which flight the men were on. Both KLM and LOT had flights from Poland on Tuesday.

The men were taken in for further investigation, the Marechaussee said. It didn’t say what exactly the men did, only that they caused “nuisance on board” the plane. The captain of the flight pressed charges against them.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. In addition to policing the armed forces, it is responsible for border security, including at the airports and seaports.