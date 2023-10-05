Migrants rescued off the coast of Morocco by a Dutch ship from the Vroon shipping company based in Breda turned against the ship's crew earlier this week. Some of them were later arrested by the local police of Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands. This was reported by Vroon Offshore Services on Thursday following coverage in several media outlets. According to Spanish media, nine migrants have been arrested on suspicions of piracy.

The company reported that the offshore supply ship VOS Pace sailing under Dutch flag responded to a distress call from migrants off the Moroccan coast late Monday night into Tuesday. The crew rescued 79 migrants from two small boats.

The ship, following directives from local authorities, intended to bring the individuals to the Moroccan port of Tan Tan. However, some migrants resisted and turned against the crew. Spanish media sources indicated that several of them revolted, and notably threatened the crew with knives. Due to the escalating situation, the decision was made to head to the nearby port of Puerto del Rosario in Fuerteventura, Vroon stated. The crew received support and is in good condition, given the circumstances.

The Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR) explained on their website that ship owners and crews have a legal obligation to assist people in distress at sea. The protocols for maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations are outlined in the so-called SAR Convention. According to the KVNR, not all ships are well-equipped to rescue large groups. Such SAR missions often place significant strain on the crew.

"Sailing to designated coordinates without knowing the situation or the number of individuals they will encounter, searching for small boats or potentially people in the water - adults, children, alive or dead. Individuals could be pregnant, ill, contagious, fearful, aggressive, or even have terrorist intentions," the KVNR explained.

"There's also a risk that boat migrants might not be satisfied with how things are handled, which can create an unsafe situation on board, including for the crew. This is why it's of utmost importance that the relatively small crew of a ship can promptly hand over the responsibility for a group of migrants to professional organizations in a safe harbor,” the association said.