Several hundred Dutch fans are in Qatar this weekend for the Formula 1 race, where Max Verstappen is expected to win his third world title. The 26-year-old Red Bull driver could become world champion as early as Saturday in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Qatar is one of six Grand Prix that has sprint races. The top eight drivers in the sprint receive points, with the first place securing eight points. Verstappen needs just three points to become champion, meaning he has to finish sixth or higher in the 100-kilometer sprint race on Saturday. "I can win the world title during the sprint race on Saturday, so that's the main goal,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully it will be a weekend to remember,” he added.

If Verstappen does not secure enough points in the sprint, he still has the opportunity to claim the title in the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. The last Grand Prix in Qatar took place in 2021. Although Verstappen recorded the fastest lap, he finished second behind Lewis Hamilton.

A few hundred of Dutch fans are already in Qatar. The last group of over 300 fans who booked through Stip Reizen flew to Qatar on Thursday afternoon. "After it became clear that Max could become world champion in Qatar, the last available spots sold out in just a few minutes," said Stip Reizen director Fred Verlinden.

Other organizations offering trips to Formula 1 race noted that enthusiasm to attend the Qatar race is not as high. "This is likely because Verstappen has been so dominant this season," said Mohamed Aajoud, director at Race Experience. "The craziness is kind of off,” he added.

This weekend, the travel agency will have around thirty fans in Qatar. It was different two years ago when Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the world title in Abu Dhabi. According to the director, tickets were then in high demand. He said he believes that less exciting races this season will deter fans from booking trips. "However, in recent weeks, we've seen a slight increase in bookings from people who want to witness the climax and see Max lift the trophy."

In general, the director observed that fans are more hesitant about booking Formula 1 trips. "A few years ago, people had more savings. Now, it's seen more as a luxury product. If you're going to cut back on expenses, these kinds of trips are often the first to go."

Grand Prix Tours also noticed that interest in trips has decreased this season due to the driver's success. "People are confident he can become champion. They're already focusing on the new season," said Rogier van den Broeke, Formula 1 product manager at the organization.