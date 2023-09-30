The municipality of Rotterdam's special hotline for people who have questions or want to talk about Thursday's shooting was called 12 times Friday with various questions, a municipality spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson could not say exactly which questions were received.

The Erasmus MC also opened a special hotline on Friday for "anyone who was at the sad incident yesterday and wants to talk about it." A spokesperson for the Erasmus MC would not comment Saturday morning on how often the hotline was used.

The municipality's dedicated emergency service can be reached by dialing 5 via the number 14010. The phone number of the Erasmus MC helpline is 010-704 44 49.

In addition, help and support are offered at Looiershof 1 in Delfshaven and in the Huis van de Wijk 't Steiger in Katendrecht for "anyone who was affected by one of the shootings as a survivor, neighbor, witness, or caregiver and would like to talk about it", it said on the municipality’s website.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb called Thursday's shooting a “horrible incident” and a “black day” for Rotterdam. “My sincere condolences go to the loved ones of the victims. Our attention also goes to all the people who are involved, who have seen everything up close or who have tried to provide help under difficult circumstances.”