Demonstrators will have a Sit-In on the Geert Grooteplein Zuid in Nijmegen, in front of the entrance of the Radboud University Medical Center, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday. There they will protest against the long waiting lists in transgender care.

Zaterdag zorgen we dat er een livestream is die (via instagram @transzorgnu) tussen 9:00-11:15, 13:30-15:00 en 18:45-20:15 online te bekijken is!



Hierbij komt alleen het podium incl tolk in beeld. We zorgen dus dat er geen demonstranten in beeld zijn die dit niet willen. pic.twitter.com/SqnevCRCsN — Transzorgnu (@transzorgnu) September 28, 2023

The transgender action group Trans Zorg Nu who wants to improve transgender care expects at least 300 people on the day when the rush is the biggest, and about 1,000 throughout the day. They are demonstrating for 17 hours, 1020 minutes, according to the activists. This is because people regularly have to wait 1020 days before they get an intake interview about a possible transition process.

"This waiting list costs lives," the action group points out. It has long been known that people who are transgender are more likely to consider suicide. On its website, the action group says that it protests against an "inhumane and unnecessary waiting list caused by the lack of self-determination in transition care."

There will be performances, speakers and workshops, as well as a lot of space for demonstrator's input, according to Trans Zorg Nu. "That day, we will protest, but also celebrate the community and trans joy and have a good time together," the action group stated.

The Radboud University in Nijmegen is a major provider of transgender treatment in the Netherlands. Doctors at the hospital have long advocated for shorter waiting lists and better help.