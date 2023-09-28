The Van Gogh Museum and Pokemon have teamed up in honor of the museum’s 50th anniversary in a collaboration aimed at introducing new audiences to the work of Vincent van Gogh. From today until January 7th, Van Gogh Museum visitors can see Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and other Pokemon worked into paintings of the famous Dutch artist.

The paintings in the exhibit include Pickachu as Vincent van Gogh in his Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (1887), Snorlax and Munchlax worked into The Bedroom (1888), and Sunflora among the Sunflowers (1889). There are six paintings made by artists of The Pokemon Company inspired by Van Gogh’s work for this exhibition.

According to the Van Gogh Museum, there is a lot of cross-over between Vincent van Gogh and Pokemon. Van Gogh greatly admired Japanese prints, using their flat planes of strong colors, everyday subjects, and attention to detail in nature as inspiration for his own work. And these prints served as inspiration for a lot of Pokemon art.

Mathieu Galante, director of licensing at The Pokemon Company International, is excited about the collaboration. “We are always looking for fantastic partners that we can create unique and joyful experiences with for Pomeon fans, and we have genuinely found that in working with the Van Gogh Museum. There is a strong link between the inspiration behind Pokemon and the inspiration behind some of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works. With this collaboration, we really hope that we can see children discovering and immersing themselves into the world of art through the incredible works of Van Gogh and Pokemon.”

In addition to the artwork, the exhibit features a Pokemon Adventure activity aimed at kids 6 years and older. A leaflet will lead young visitors along the Van Gogh paintings that served as inspiration for the Pokemon collaboration. Kids can hand in their completed leaflet for a special Pikachu x Van Gogh Museum promo card.

The exhibit also includes online learning material and a video guide showing young artists how to draw Pikachu. And the Van Gogh Museum Shop and the Pokemon Centre online store will sell an exclusive range of Pokeman x Van Gogh merchandise.

Van Gogh Museum director Emilie Gordenker is excited about the exhibition. “This collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way,” he said. “The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokemon Company have drawn on many years of education expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum.”