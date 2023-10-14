The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam will no longer hand out a special Pokémon promotional card given to adults and children who took part in the museum's scavenger hunt. The museum cited safety concerns as the reason it cut the giveaway short once the museum closed for the day on Friday.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum exhibit features six pieces of art inspired by famous paintings in the museum's collection. It has been wildly popular, with the museum largely sold out every day since it opened on September 28. All visitors were given the opportunity at the museum's exit to take home one sealed card featuring Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat. The card's artwork depicts one of the most famous Pokémon characters dressed up in homage to a famed Vincent van Gogh painting.

Some people, including children, have attempted to use forged museum tickets or other forms of deception to re-enter the museum as many times as possible in an attempt to either raid the museum's gift shop or collect more copies of the promotional Pikachu card, a source close to the museum told NL Times. While the museum did not specify any individual incidents, people could be seen gathered daily outside the exit of the museum flashing cash and offering to buy the promotional trading card as museum visitors departed. This sometimes happened in a harassing manner.

"The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety and security of visitors and staff very seriously," the museum wrote. "Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to take the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat promo card from the museum. In this way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Before the promotion was stopped, the Pikachu promotional card was frequently sold on auction website Ebay and Dutch marketplace website Marktplaats. Locally, the card is frequently sold for 75 to 100 euros, while on Ebay, auctions of sealed copies of the promotional card often close at well over a hundred euros.

People in the Netherlands who still want to obtain the card will be able to purchase them, though it is not yet clear how. Those who make purchases through Pokémon's official website in the United States and the United Kingdom will be able to get a copy of the card when they spend more than a specified amount.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum exhibit was launched one of the special projects to help celebrate the Amsterdam museum's 50th anniversary. The exhibit is tucked away in a corner of the museum's first floor, and is displayed on a single, small yellow wall that allows visitors who wait in line the chance to get right up to the paintings.

Each of them are inspired by some of Vincent van Gogh's most famous works, including a self-portrait of Pokémon character Eevee wearing a straw hat, and Mew spying on Munchlax and Snorlax lounging in Van Gogh's famous The Bedroom.