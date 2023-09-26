Thermometers will rise above 20 degrees Celsius across all of the Netherlands on Tuesday, with the temperature peaking at 24 degrees in the southeast. It could even rise to 25 degrees in southern Limburg on Wednesday. The late summer weather is expected to continue into the beginning of October, said national meteorological institute KNMI.

The partly cloudy skies on Tuesday morning will likely make way for clearer skies and more sun in the afternoon. The dry weather will continue into the evening and overnight hours, when temperatures will fall to 12 degrees in Noord-Holland and 9 degrees near the German border.

That should bring in a foggy start to Wednesday. While there will be cloud cover along the coast, the sun will make more of an appearance in the east.

That will boost daytime temperatures on Wednesday to between 21 degrees in the north and 25 degrees in the southeast, the KNMI said. Another night of dry, clear skies will follow, even as the wind strength picks up.

“Slightly variable weather, with some occasional rain, but also sunny periods,” will continue throughout the week. “It will remain too warm for the time of year.”

On Thursday, the weather will be partly sunny with chances of occasional rain. Temperatures will range between 15 and 21 degrees.

Starting October 3, the weather will be slightly changeable, with temperatures around the long-term average. Typical temperatures for this time of year are around 9 degrees for minimums and 16 for maximums.