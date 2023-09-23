A funeral home in the Limburg municipality of Voerendaal will compensate a local family for a mistake in which the coffin and their deceased loved one got mixed up with another. The error was discovered after their loved one had already been buried, NOS and 1Limburg report.

The family was about to start the farewell service at the end of July when the funeral home opened the coffin and realized it was the wrong one. Their deceased relative had been buried two days earlier.

The other family, who unwittingly buried a complete stranger two days earlier, got another, more sober funeral. The funeral home reimbursed all the costs and dismissed the responsible employee.

The funeral home did not disclose the amount of the compensation.