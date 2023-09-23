The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) expects that all asylum seekers who come forward will receive accommodation this weekend. According to the COA, several municipalities have responded to the call of outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) to provide more places to accommodate asylum seekers.

"Many thanks to the municipalities that have already responded to the outgoing State Secretary's call. Today all asylum seekers will be given shelter," the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) writes on its website. "The expectation is that we will be able to offer everyone a bed this weekend."

Which municipalities have responded and how many places they are offering will be announced later on Saturday.

Van der Burg called on municipalities to quickly provide additional accommodation for 200 adult asylum seekers and 250 places for minors. In recent days, a particularly large number of underage single asylum seekers reported to the application center in Ter Apel.

From Monday, the State Secretary needs another 750 places, of which 300 are for unaccompanied children, NOS reported. Already by Friday evening, Arnhem announced it would provide shelter for another 200 adults, and Zwolle said it could take in another 60 people.