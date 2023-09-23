A 29-year old man died in a traffic accident in Woerdense Verlaat on Friday night. The car ended up upside down in the water along the Milandweg in the Zuid-Holland town, Omroep West reported.

Afgelopen nacht heeft er een zeer ernstig ongeval plaatsgevonden bij de Slikkendammerbrug in Woerdense Verlaat.



Meer op: https://t.co/m9izRrL6TY pic.twitter.com/GVmWijzY2r — 112HM.nl (@112HM) September 23, 2023

The fatal accident happened around 3:00 a.m., the newspaper wrote. There were three people in the car in total. All three were removed from the vehicle, one of them was seriously injured. All occupants were removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. The seriously injured person later succumbed to their injuries.

The police closed the Slikkendammersluis and the nearby bridge in the Woerdense Verlaat to shipping traffic indefinitely to determine the cause of the accident.