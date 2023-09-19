A 3-year-old girl who died at a childcare center in Empel on Monday was the daughter of one of the daycare’s employees, director Marjolijn van der Spek of daycare ‘t Goudvisje said in a statement. It is still unclear what happened to the child. According to Van der Spek, she died in an accident, Omroep Brabant reports.

The child was found unconscious in the daycare center’s outside area at around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the police said. First responders tried to resuscitate her, but it was to no avail. The police are investigating what happened.

“It is with great sadness that we have informed our parents that a daughter of one of our employees has died due to a fatal accident at one of our locations in Empel,” Van der Spek said in the statement to Omroep Brabant. “Our thoughts go out first and foremost to her parents, family, and loved ones who have been affected by this unimaginable loss. Our team and our organization deeply sympathize with them.”

The child’s death affected the other children, employees, and parents so much that the daycare center remained closed on Tuesday. “We will do anything we can in the coming period to support parents, children, and our employees where necessary,” Van der Spek said. “Our sincere condolences to the parents, family, and loved ones.”