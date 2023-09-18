A 3-year-old girl died at a daycare center in the town of Rosmalen, located in the municipality of Den Bosch, the Oost-Brabant police reported on Monday. An investigation has been launched.

Politie doet onderzoek naar de dood van een kindje bij een kinderopvang aan de Empelseweg in ’s-Hertogenbosch. De ouders van het kindje zijn in kennis gesteld. Onderzoek moet uitwijzen wat er precies is gebeurd. #politieob pic.twitter.com/UHUp9XTfQB — Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) September 18, 2023

The incident took place at the daycare center 't Goudvisje for children aged between 0 to 13 years of age situated on Empelseweg in Rosmalen "The girl was found around 13:00 on the outdoor premises of the daycare center and was unresponsive," the police stated.

Ambulances were dispatched around 12:55 p.m., along with a trauma team traveling by helicopter. By the time the rescuers arrived, it was too late to save her, according to the police.

The child's parents have been notified. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear. An investigation has been launched. Forensic examinations were underway on Monday afternoon. "A fatal accident is one of the scenarios being investigated by the police, but it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions," the police wrote.

According to the Brabants Dagblad, the daycare has been closed and parents have been asked to pick up their children from the daycare. "I'm not telling anything," said a father who picked up his child to the regional newspaper.

Another man said parents had not received any official information. "A baby is said to have died. But I don't know how that happened. It's terrible," the man said.

"We heard that a child has passed away. That was of course a shock" said a mother who came to pick up her baby.

The daycare center has chosen not to comment on the incident for the time being, de Telegraaf reported.