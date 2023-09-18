A parliamentary majority wants to reverse the proposed excise tax increase on gasoline and diesel, which will take effect on January 1. There is now a majority of parliamentarians in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, against this measure that will lead to gas price increases, RTL Nieuws reported on Monday.

The Cabinet wants to press forward with its proposal to eliminate the temporary reduction in excise duty on motor fuels. This change could make petrol 21 cents per liter more expensive.

This proposal has faced opposition from several politicians and interest groups who are against returning the excise duty to higher levels. Earlier this year, the government had reduced these duties to counteract high energy prices, a reduction partially rolled back and set to expire on January 1, 2024.

A parliamentary majority, including VVD, PVV, SP, BBB, FvD, DENK, Den Haan Group, BVNL, and JA21, are pushing to scrap the proposed excise tax increase. They support extending the excise tax rebate after January 1. RTL News reported that they plan to discuss this matter further after Budget Day on Wednesday and Thursday.

"My commitment is very clear: I want us to stop this cost increase," VVD party chair Sophie Hermans stated.

"These prices are totally unacceptable," noted PVV leader Geert Wilders. "People use their cars not only for pleasure but also depend on it."

However, scrapping the excise tax increase will have significant financial implications, political reporter Roel Schreinemachers warned. "The move entails an expense of 1.2 billion euros. Agreement on the funding source remains elusive, leaving it uncertain whether the entire excise tax increase will be discarded or only a portion."

Schreinemachers noted that rolling back the excise tax increase might deter more frequent car use, which some parties see as favorable. Parties such as D66, CDA, and the leftwing alliance GroenLinks-PvdA are focusing on other priorities such as raising the minimum wage, reducing energy bill taxes, or implementing tax cuts for all working individuals, RTL News noted.

According to a survey conducted by the RTL News Panel, about 78 percent of respondents support extending the excise tax rebate, even with the knowledge that it would cost the Dutch state approximately 1.2 billion euros.