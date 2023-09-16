Students from the Solar Team Eindhoven unveiled an off-road car powered by solar energy, the Eindhoven University of Technology announced on Thursday. The car, which is called Stella Terra, is according to the developers the first of its kind in the world.

The Stella Terra, which derives its energy from solar panels mounted on the roof, is independent of charging stations. This solar car can reach a top speed of 145 kilometers per hour and weighs 1200 kilograms. On a sunny day, it promises a range of 630 kilometers.

Crafting a self-sustaining off-road vehicle presented a series of challenges. "Stella Terra must withstand the harsh conditions of off-roading while remaining efficient and light enough to be powered by the sun. That is why we had to design almost everything for Stella Terra ourselves, from the suspension to the inverters for the solar panels," explained Wisse Bos, the team manager of Solar Team Eindhoven.

Bos emphasized that the project aims to inspire optimism regarding the transition to a sustainable future.

Although Stella Terra has undergone testing in the Netherlands, the range of landscapes available for trials was limited. To address this, the team plans to transport Stella Terra to Morocco in October. There, the solar car is set to undertake a 1000-kilometer journey across diverse terrains, including across the Sahara.