Air France-KLM has begun the formal process of buying 30 to 50 new, more fuel-efficient widebody jets to replace some of its aging aircraft, sources told Bloomberg. The French-Dutch airline combination is considering Airbus and Boeing for its new planes.

Bloomberg reported in June that Air France-KLM was considering replacing its Airbus A330s and Boeing 777s, which all average at about 20 years old. The airlines have already retired their fleet of Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s, replacing them with 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A350s.

Airbus and Air France-KLM declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg, and the news agency couldn’t reach Boeing.

Airlines worldwide are standing in line for more fuel-efficient jets as demand for long-haul travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and climate target deadlines get closer and closer.

KLM, in particular, pinned its hopes on fuel-efficient planes, often using it as an argument against the Dutch government’s plans to shrink Schiphol Airport to reduce pollution.

The fact that airlines now have to fly around Russia since it invaded Ukraine, sometimes increasing long-haul flights by several hours, also increases the demand for more fuel-efficient planes.