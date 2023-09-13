The American former professional boxer Mike Tyson hosted the official opening of his coffeeshop in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Fans gathered in front of the location on the Spuistraat to catch a glimpse of the famous boxer.

“This is what I’ve always wanted. I’ve been here [in Amsterdam] on many occasions as a teenager, and I’ve always wanted to be part of the cannabis business,” he told local broadcaster AT5 during his visit.

In Amsterdam with my big brother @MikeTyson

We are doing the Grand Opening of our first Coffee Shop in Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/0AFgX7K5wQ — CULTURE CARDS CEO FRED FRENCHY (@fredfrenchy1) September 13, 2023

The coffee shop is called Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0 and opened in March 2023. Spanning 111 square meters, it features a glass bar and Tyson's classic iconography. “I've witnessed our community and international visitors' excitement since we opened just over four months ago,” the director of Coffeeshop Tyson 2.0 Eduard Kempel said in a press release.

After retiring from the ring, the 56-year-old boxing legend has established a thriving cannabis business. He launched the cannabis brand Tyson 2.0 in October 2021 in collaboration with entrepreneur Chad Bronstein. They have been selling cannabis-based products in several US states and Canadian provinces. The opening of the coffeeshop in Amsterda marks the company's first venture into the European market.

During his visit, Tyson seized the chance to share his views on cannabis use. “Marijuana has been unjustly labeled as a drug. It is demonized,” he told the newspaper De Telegraaf. He said he personally uses cannabis as a pain reliever. “I never smoked during my career,” he noted, "but I use it now also because of the injuries I have.”