The Netherlands is prepared to help Morocco after the severe earthquake, said Ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs) and Liesje Schreinemacher (Development Cooperation). An official request for assistance from the Moroccan government, however, has not yet been made.

"The news about the earthquake in Morocco is very sad and disturbing. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. The Netherlands is ready to help where needed," Schreinemacher posted on X.

Wat een vreselijk verdrietig en zorgwekkend nieuws over de aardbeving in Marokko. Mijn gedachten gaan uit naar de slachtoffers en nabestaanden. Nederland staat paraat om te helpen waar nodig. — Liesje Schreinemacher (@LSchreinemacher) September 9, 2023

More than 800 people were killed in the earthquake in the south of the North African country. Furthermore, more than 300 people were injured in the earthquake near Marrakech, which had a magnitude of 6.8.

The Cabinet could send an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team if requested. Such a team consists of search and rescue specialists (often with dogs) as well as nurses, doctors, and construction experts.

Many Dutch politicians are calling for aid to Morocco where possible. "What a disaster. So many victims and so much concern for loved ones now. Let the Netherlands help where it can," said D66 party chairman Jan Paternotte.

A similar appeal is also made by SGP group chairman Chris Stoffer. "Untold suffering in Morocco. We pray for those affected, relatives, and rescue workers. Let the Netherlands also provide all the help possible!"

The aid effort is not yet running smoothly in Morocco, heard D66 MP Faissal Boulakjar. "I just got off the phone with a local politician in the town of Ouarzazate. People are surprised and overwhelmed. Relief is coming slowly. It is important that the Netherlands is ready to provide assistance quickly.”

Farid Azarkan of DENK heard from relatives that the damage is extensive, he reports on X. "Contacted friends and family in Marrakech, Agadir, Rabat, Sale and even Meknes. The devastation is enormous. People there are shocked and frightened and sleeping outside."