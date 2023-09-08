Rents were, on average, 2 percent higher in July than a year earlier, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). That makes the increase smaller than the 3 percent hike last year.

CBS investigated the prices of both social housing and those in the private sector. The rent for private sector homes rose the most at an average of 4.5 percent. That was 3.8 percent a year earlier.

Residents of social housing owned by corporations paid only 0.1 percent more. Last year, the increase was 2.6 percent. It’s not just housing corporations that own social housing rentals. At other landlords of social housing, rents increased by an average of 3.7 percent, compared to 2.8 percent in 2022.

Nearly 70 percent of all rental properties are owned by housing corporations.

The maximum permitted rent increase depends on the type of rental - social housing or private sector rental housing. Low-income households are eligible for a rent reduction this year under certain conditions.

If a rental property changes occupants, different rules apply, and the rent is usually increased more. On average, rents rose by 10.9 percent when residents changed, which is more than in 2022 (9.7 percent). That is the highest increase since 2014.