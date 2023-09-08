Farmers party BoerBurgerBeweging party (BBB) presented on Friday its program for the 2023 parliamentary election. The party is advocating for an overhaul of the current nitrogen law and wants to make the Netherlands the world food champion. The party also wants to establish a Ministry of Regional Affairs.

These are a few key points from the election program of the BBB, a party that has been known for these stances for some time. However, the party also wishes to ensure quality care for young transgender individuals, introduce an asylum quota, and impose additional taxes on high corporate profits. The program is still pending approval from its members.

The BBB aims to abolish the "suffocating" nitrogen regulations. The goal should be to restore nature, rather than focusing primarily on reducing nitrogen levels. The Netherlands should continue to establish its identity as a food producer since, according to BBB, "food is the new gold."

The party also advocates for reinstating the speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on highways, a regulation currently allowed only in the evening and at night to control nitrogen emissions from traffic.

The BBB wants to place more emphasis on regional concerns and proposes the establishment of a Ministry of Regional Affairs at least 100 kilometers away from The Hague, with plans to implement the “Every Region Counts” report (Elke Regio Telt).

BBB proposes that employees, as well as volunteers and caregivers, should be able to send their children to childcare with a "limited personal contribution." They propose a "long-term" plan to increase benefits and the minimum wage to prevent people from falling into poverty.

BBB intends to abolish the current allowance system. They are considering a scheme where the first 30,000 euros of income are not subject to taxes and premiums. While they believe that corporate tax pressure should not increase further, they advocate for an additional tier in the corporate tax structure to levy higher taxes on profits above a certain amount.

The party has built a conservative or right-wing profile, partly because of the inclusion of right-wing and socially conservative figures like Mona Keijzer. However, their program for the upcoming election features progressive positions on certain issues. BBB notably "acknowledges the unique challenges faced by transgender individuals" and advocates for "quick and quality care," including for the youth.

Medical ethics will be a matter of personal conscience for future BBB parliamentary members. The party does not seek to prohibit euthanasia and abortion but stresses that these matters should not be taken lightly.

BBB supports the election of mayors, once a flagship proposal of D66, and advocates for corrective referendums. They also propose the direct election of the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, rather than selection by the Provincial States. Furthermore, BBB wants to reinstate the king in the cabinet formation process.