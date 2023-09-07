The Netherlands national men’s football team beat Greece 3-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier in the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Thursday. Maarten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored the goals for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Ronald Koeman went for experience over youth with his lineup as Maarten De Roon (32), Daley Blind (33), and Wout Weghorst (31) were picked over youngsters like Joey Veerman and Noa Lang.

Koeman’s side dominated from the first minute and took the lead after 17 minutes through de Roon. Oranje had threatened with their corners earlier in the match, with Ake missing a chance, and the Greeks did not heed the warning. Another corner was swung in before being headed backward by Denzel Dumfries to de Roon, who volleyed it home.

The Dutch kept dominating, with Greece goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos tipping a deflected effort over the bar in the 28th minute. Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 three minutes later. Again, Dumfries got the assist as he chipped the ball to the far post, where Gakpo was waiting completely unmarked. The Liverpool winger took full advantage, smashing the ball into the net at his former club PSV’s stadium.

Dumfries had a delightful game and hit the post after 36 minutes. Incredibly, the Greeks kept leaving the right-back unmarked, and he got his third assist of the match in the 38th minute by crossing the ball for Wout Weghorst to head home.

Oranje took their foot off the gas in the second half. Substitute Xavi Simons came close with a free kick, which went wide. It was a well-earned debut for Tijjani Reijnders, who came off the bench. The midfielder got his call-up after starting his first season for Italian giants AC Milan very well.

The Netherlands are second in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualification. They are ahead of Greece on goal difference, with both sides on six points. France defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in the other match played tonight in this group and are top with 15 points. The Netherlands faces Ireland away on Sunday evening. Greece will meet the bottom of the group Gibraltar at home.