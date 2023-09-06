Another four former participants of Temptation Island have reported to victim lawyer Sebas Diekstra, saying that they suffered psychological complaints or damage from the program. Diekstra informed ANP on Tuesday when asked.

There are now a total of nine former participants who say that they have suffered mental complaints or at least damage during the recordings of the reality show. Last weekend, former participants Aylin and Efrain told AD about the emotional damage they suffered after participating in the program. According to the couple, the program makers pressured participants to do things they weren’t comfortable with. Aylin made two suicide attempts due to psychological complaints from the program, the couple said. They received financial compensation of 30,000 euros but are still considering legal action against RTL.

The other former participants came forward as individuals, not as couples, Diekstra said. “Several have indicated that they want to share their stories with RTL,” the lawyer said. “We will speak to a number of others in the coming days.”

According to Diekstra, the former participants were part of various seasons, and many have similar stories. “It appears that they were treated in a similar way and that pressure was put on them.”

Diekstra also had contact with candidates from “similar TV programs” who reported “very unpleasant experiences that left them with psychological complaints.” Diekstra is in talks with all former participants about possible legal action.

Temptation Island makers RTL and SimpelZodiak said on Monday that they did not want to comment on the matter. “We naturally stand for respectful cooperation,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the two media companies. “And if the parties really cannot come to an agreement, there is always the independent reporting point, Mores, where the participants can turn.”

A spokesperson for RTL said on Tuesday evening that the company stands by its earlier statements. There are no recordings of the program at the moment, but a new season is being prepared.