The suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into two pedestrians in Rotterdam on Saturday, and then driving off from the scene, was remanded into custody on Wednesday. The two pedestrians, a 74-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel, died in the crash.

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. on Boerengatbrug in Rotterdam. The two victims were struck by a delivery van, police said. The van then sped off from the accident.

Emergency services workers tried in vain to save the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A day later, police tracked down the suspect, a 37-year-old from Nijmegen. He was arrested on suspicion of involvement.

"The Nijmegen resident was brought before the examining magistrate today for involvement in the fatal collision in Rotterdam in which two people were killed," the Public Prosecution Service said on Wednesday afternoon. He will remain in custody for at least two more weeks as the investigation continues.

Police also found the delivery van that supposedly struck the victims. Authorities have not said definitively if the Nijmegen man was the driver of the vehicle.