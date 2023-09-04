The police arrested a 37-year-old man from Nijmegen on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run in Rotterdam that left two pedestrians dead. The suspect is in custody for questioning, the police said.

The traffic accident happened on the Boerengatbrug in Rotterdam at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Two pedestrians, a 74-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Capelle aan den IJssel, were hit by a delivery van, which sped away from the scene of the accident.

First responders tried to resuscitate the victims, but it was to no avail. Both died at the scene.

In addition to the arrest, the police have also found the delivery van involved in the accident. The police didn’t say whether the arrested man was the suspected driver in the hit-and-run but did say that the investigation was still ongoing.