Two pedestrians died in an accident in Rotterdam on Saturday evening. The accident occurred on the Boerengatbrug on Maasboulevard near Rotterdam Blaak station, the police reported.

The pedestrians, a 74-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, both from Capelle aan den IJssel, were hit by a delivery van on the Rotterdam bridge around 9 p.m. According to the police, the driver drove off after the accident. The vehicle involved has since been found, but no suspect has yet been arrested.

The suspect's vehicle was found by the police in front of the entrance to the old Tropicana swimming pool on Maas Boulevard, not far from the victims. The vehicle showed visible traces of damage, as the hood and windshield were severely damaged, RTL Nieuws reported.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victims but it was to no avail. They died at the scene. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and are asking witnesses to come forward.