The police arrested a 40-year-old general practitioner based in the province of Groningen on Monday on suspicion of involvement in the death of a man from Musselkanaal. The 33-year-old man was found dead in the doctor’s holiday home in Drouwen on Sunday.

The body was discovered at about 3 p.m. at the Drouwenerzand holiday park on Gasselterstraat, police said. "A large amount of medication was found in the home," according to a police report.

"After finding the dead man, the police started an investigation into the cause of death. The investigation has yet to show whether these drugs played a role in the death of the man," police said on Monday.

The home in which the Musselkanaal man was found dead belongs to the doctor who was taken into custody for questioning on Monday afternoon. The two knew each other, but the police made no further statements about their relationship. His formal address is actually in Enschede, Dagblad van het Noorden reported.

Police took the doctor into custody as a person of interest "in the context of possible culpability in the death." It is unclear how the Musselkanaal man died and who found his body under what circumstances.

So far, the authorities have been very reluctant to release information about what happened in the holiday home. The investigation is ongoing, and police have asked any witnesses and others with information to come forward