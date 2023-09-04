Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA) will succeed Wopke Hoekstra as the outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs. The 45-year-old current caretaker Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations confirmed her nomination on X, formerly Twitter.

Hoekstra stepped down as Foreign Minister last week to start preparing for his new role as European Commissioner on climate policy. As a result, the CDA had to reshuffle its part of the Cabinet.

In her new role, Bruins Slot will play a key role in the Dutch support of Ukraine in its war against the Russian invaders. As a former soldier and defense spokesperson for the CDA faction in the Tweede Kamer, she has experience in the field.

On X, Bruins Slot said she remains committed to strengthening democracy and the rule of law. “My thanks to all the involved employees at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the AVID,” she said. “In the coming period, I will strive to continue the good work that Wopke Hoekstra started. I look forward to the cooperation with Liesje Schrenemachger [Minister for Development Coopration] and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Party colleague Hugo de Jonge will take over for Bruins Slot at Home Affairs while also continuing his duties as Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning, the Telegraaf reported. In his new role, he will be responsible for organizing the upcoming elections and managing the intelligence service AIVD.

Sources told the Telegraaf that newly appointed CDA leader Henri Bontenbal consciously chose not to bring in a person from outside the Cabinet to succeed Hoekstra. That means no one has to be trained in the Council of Ministers of an outgoing Cabinet. The Rutte IV government will remain in office in a caretaker fashion until after the parliamentary election in November, and the next government is formed, a process expected to take at least a few months.

Bontenbal appointed Karien van Gennip, the outgoing Minister of Social Affairs, as the new CDA deputy prime minister.