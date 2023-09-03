MEP Tom Berendsen will stand as the list leader for the CDA in the European Parliament elections in June 2024, the party announced. The politician from Breda was nominated by the national executive committee, which was unanimously approved by the association's council.

The confidential committee of the CDA, led by former Agriculture Minister Gerda Verburg, sees Berendsen as a link. "During his first term, he has traveled throughout the Netherlands to make the connection between local and European politics based on content," the party writes.

The new list leader wants to seek cooperation with the EU on issues such as energy, defense, and migration. "At the same time, there should be more room for solutions from member states and regions, they know what is needed," he says.

The current CDA head of delegation in the European Parliament, Esther de Lange, has been mentioned as a possible successor to Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who has been nominated as an EU commissioner. On X, she says she is not available for the position. "So I will continue to work for Europe. There is still plenty to do in the near future," she said.

Om meteen een einde te maken aan alle speculatie: ik heb besloten niet beschikbaar te zijn als demissionair Minister van Buitenlandse Zaken. Ik blijf dus in Europa aan de slag. Daar ligt de komende tijd nog genoeg te doen. — Esther de Lange (@Esther_de_Lange) September 2, 2023

CDA list leader Henri Bontenbal for the parliamentary elections calls it "great" that Berendsen wants to head the list in Europe. "Tom has earned his spurs in the EU Parliament, and with Tom, I want to work for an EU that protects as a community of values and ensures that together we stand strong in the world."