A 33-year-old man with intellectual disabilities who went missing in Apeldoorn over a week ago was found safe in Delden, the police said on Monday. An alert citizen recognized him, confirmed his identity, and called the police.

Samed is in “good health,” the police said. They took him to a police station to reunite him with his family.

Samed never returned to the care institution in Apeldoorn where he lives after going cycling on Friday, August 18. The police and volunteers had been searching for him in large numbers since.

“Much is still unclear, and there are still many questions,” the police said about the week that Samed had been missing. “Due to privacy, we cannot share much more information. We are glad that the search has come to an end and that he has been found alive.”