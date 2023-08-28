A 34-year-old Dutchman stole a yacht in Leuven, Belgium, and caused quite a bit of damage to the vessel. According to local media, the Dutchman was staying in Belgium for a few days but didn’t have accommodation. He broke into the boat, consumed all the beer on board, prepared food, and cut the yacht loose. He was caught wearing the owner’s clothes.

“The devastation is enormous. I had only just bought the boat,” owner Christoph Selderslagh told VRT. The resident of a houseboat moored next to his yacht informed him that the vessel had disappeared on Saturday morning. “And less than 300 meters further, I saw the boat floating around with a man on board.”

“The Dutchman seemed to be under the influence. He was wearing my pants and T-shirt. He drank my supply of beer, prepared food, pulled electrical cables, and then tried to sail away with the boat. But he couldn’t get the engine started,” Selderslagh said. The man cut the ropes holding the boat, and it drifted off, scraping against the boat next to it and running aground against the side. Selderslagh called the police, who arrested the man and took him in for questioning.

“I bought the boat three months ago. The inside had just been completely refurbished,” Selderslagh told the Belgian broadcaster. “I have just received the quote. €21,000 in damage. That is hard to swallow.”