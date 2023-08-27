Psychological problems and watching extreme pornographic videos often precede child sexual abuse. This finding comes from a study released on Thursday by Stop it Now and the National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence Against Children. Their study specifically focussed on individuals who are perpetrators or potential perpetrators of various forms of abuse.

The organizations emphasized that understanding "the circumstances that precede perpetration" can offer insights into preventing abuse. This is why they surveyed 146 individuals up to the age of 25 who reached out to Stop it Now via its helpline in recent years. This organization aims to prevent abuse, for instance, by confidentially discussing with individuals who watch child pornography online. The helpline also receives calls from individuals who wish to discuss their feelings or are concerned they might someday cross the line.

The analysis revealed that over half (58 percent) of the people who contacted the organization via the helpline had committed one or more crimes. In most cases, they watched online sexual child abuse. In some cases, they interacted with minors and exchanged sexual images "either with or without the consent of the minor." Some also admitted they physically abused a minor. 40 percent of the people who called had not committed any crime but were concerned about their own feelings.

Almost half of the people involved in the study said they were suffering from psychological problems. For example, they have compulsive thoughts or depressed feelings. “These problems play a role in (the run-up to) potentially delinquent behavior,” the researchers wrote.

Another factor mentioned frequently, which also turned up in almost half of the conversations, is “risky porn viewing behaviour.” The young people surveyed “enter into a downward spiral due to repeated exposure to pornographic images,” explained researcher Kelly van den Heuvel of Stop it Now.

“They’re looking for more and more extreme images to experience the same level of tension and excitement.” Van den Heuvel emphasized that it is important that young people find “a safe environment where they can talk about their feelings and behavior” before they end up crossing the line.

The organizations want to use the results from the study to develop “early interventions” so that abuse can be prevented.