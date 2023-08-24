Corendon is introducing Only Adult zones in its flights between Amsterdam and Curacao from November. No children will be allowed in this section of the plane to offer passengers opting for the more expensive seats a more restful trip.

The Adult Only zone will be in the front of the plane and only accessible to people over the age of 16. Walls and curtains will screen it from the rest of the plane. The Only Adult zone has 93 seats per plane, for which you pay 45 euros extra one-way. It also has nine seats with extra legroom, which costs 100 euros extra per trip.

According to Corendon founder Atilay Uslu, the Adult Only zone is to “accommodate travelers looking for extra peace during their flight.”

Uslu also thinks it will be beneficial for parents traveling with small children. “They can enjoy the fight without worrying if their children make a little noise.”

The Only Adult zones will be available on all Corendon flights between Amsterdam and Curacao from November 3rd. The holiday flyer already offered child-free hotels.

Corendon is the first airline in the Netherlands to offer an Only Adult zone on its planes, but it follows the example of two airlines from Malaysia and India. They offer “quiet zones” on some flights, with no kids under age 12, NU.nl reports.

TUI, KLM, and Transavia told the newspaper that they have no plans to ban children from parts of their planes.