Max Verstappen is under investigation in France after a video posted online showed him speeding through a tunnel near the city of Nice in his Aston Marten Valkyrie.

According to Hart van Nederland, the Dutch Formula 1 star reached a speed of 124 kilometers per hour in the tunnel, where the speed limit is 90 kilometers per hour. Local media in Nice also accuse Verstappen of driving unnecessarily on the left.

The French authorities have not made any official statements about whether Verstappen will be prosecuted for this. But the local newspaper Nice-Matin reports that a special team of the French gendarmerie is investigating the video to see if the Dutchman committed criminal offenses. He could face charges for endangering others, for example.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the fastest and most expensive cars on the road. The car has a top speed of 354 kilometers per hour.