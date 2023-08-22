A fatal car accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Surhuisterveen, Friesland, according to a police report. The crash took place on Blauwhuisterweg and caused the death of one person. Four others also suffered serious injuries, at least one of whom is believed to be a child.

The police described the incident as a "serious collision between two cars" and reported that one individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The other four who were hurt were transported to the hospital.

The accident was first called in to emergency services just after 2:30 p.m. Firefighters, paramedics, police and two trauma teams traveling by helicopter were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders found occupants trapped inside both vehicles, local media reported. The individual who died was taken from the black vehicle in the crash. At least one person was injured in the second vehicle, a blue Renault Megane wagon. It is unclear how many occupants were sitting in each vehicle, and the ages of the occupants was not immediately released.

"The police are investigating the cause of the accident," authorities said. The stretch of road involved in the crash was closed as part of the ongoing police investigation.